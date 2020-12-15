Audi has revamped its SQ2 crossover, bringing enhanced performance alongside a host of additional equipment.

Powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 296bhp and 400Nm of torque, the SQ2 will manage the 0-60mph (0-97km/h) dash in under five seconds before heading to a top speed of 155mph (249km/h). Despite this performance, Audi says that the SQ2 will return up to 34mpg, while CO 2 emissions stand at 188g/km.

The SQ2 uses a turbocharged 2.0-litre engine.

A new switchable flap exhaust system allows the car to sound louder as speed increases, while throttle response has been improved thanks to a new valvelift system which optimises the flow of exhaust gas to the turbocharger.

Drive is managed by a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic gearbox, linked to Audi’s quattro all-wheel-drive system. The suspension, meanwhile, is 20 millimetres lower than the setup you’ll find on the regular Q2, while 340-millimetre brakes at the front and 310 at the rear help to bring the SQ2 improved stopping power. As standard, the SQ2 sits on 18-inch wheels, while Black Edition cars benefit from larger 19-inch variants.

The exterior of the car features a variety of silver highlight elements, while all cars get LED headlights as standard. Top-spec Vorsprung models benefit from Matrix LED lights, too.

Quad exhaust pipes feature at the rear of the car.

Inside, there has been extensive use of black leather and Alcantara, while all cars get a rearview camera, rear parking sensors and an 8.3-inch infotainment system. The SQ2 gets a 12.3-inch virtual cockpit display, too.

The boot also offers 355 litres of space as standard, rising to 1,000 litres by folding the rear seats flat.