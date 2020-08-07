Audi has ditched the diesel engines from its SQ7 and SQ8 SUVs, instead switching to a 4.0-litre petrol engine.

The V8 powerplant ups performance by about 72bhp to 500bhp, while torque is measured at 770Nm. Both models boast a 0-60mph (0-97kn/h) time of 3.9 seconds and can go from 50 to 75mph (80 to 121km/h) in 3.8 seconds.

The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive system, while adaptive air suspension is fitted as standard to improve the ride and aid handling. All-wheel steering is now standard across the range too, having previously only been available on the top-spec Vorsprung trim.

Equipment specific to that top trim now includes active roll stabilisation and a sport differential. It also gets 22-inch alloys, with the standard models getting 21-inch wheels.

Andrew Doyle, director of Audi UK, said: “Petrol engines are becoming increasingly prevalent in the high performance SUV segment on the strength of the great efficiency gains made in recent years, and we are acknowledging that trend with these upgraded models.

“By equipping the SQ7 and SQ8 with a new TFSI unit which enables them to break through the 500bhp barrier for the first time and deliver even more stirring performance we are ensuring that they remain firmly rooted among the front runners in the pack.”