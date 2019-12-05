Audi has announced minor hardware and software upgrades for its all-electric e-tron SUV.

The German car maker says the new measures will be applied to future models and will increase the range to 271 miles (436 km) – an increase of 15 miles (24 km).

The improvements come from a variety of sources, with one of the key changes being an optimisation of the drive system, which sees the front motor disengaged when the driver doesn’t need full power – meaning only the rear motor driving the wheels.

Elsewhere, there have been improvements made to the regenerative braking system, which Audi says contributes to up to 30 per cent of overall range. Drivers can choose between three levels of regeneration when they lift off the throttle, with the differences now more pronounced.

There have also been improvements to the cooling system and a new type of brake.

A new power output will also be introduced, called e-tron 50 quattro, which will sit below the existing model in the range and be available on both the SUV and upcoming Sportback. It has a power output of 308bhp and 540Nm of torque, a 0-60mph time of 6.6 seconds and a top speed of 118mph (190km/h).