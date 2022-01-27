The electric vehicle revolution is in full swing as manufacturers race to build zero-emission models into their line-ups before petrol and diesel models are banned from sale.

The result is that there are a baffling array of new models on the scene, and it can take a bit of time to get used to this. With this in mind, we’re putting together a new series of features highlighting the electric models in various manufacturer line-ups.

First up is Audi, with the premium car maker’s ‘e-tron’ range under the spotlight. You won’t get any of the German firm’s regular models with an electric powertrain, instead all its zero-emission models fall under this separate banner.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com