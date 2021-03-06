Every car company needs a poster star. In years gone by it might’ve been cars like the Lamborghini Countach or Ferrari Testarossa, while in more recent times it’s icons like the McLaren F1 or the BMW M5. However, the days of the big-engined star car are numbered and nowhere is this more evident than with Audi’s latest range-topper – the e-tron GT.

You see, the car we’re looking at today stands as the flagbearer for Audi’s electric revolution. You’ll find no monster V10 or V8 engine here, with electric motors and batteries in their place. But without an old-school engine, can it still succeed when it comes to drama and excitement? We’ve been behind the wheel to find out.

Whisper it – but the e-tron GT sits on the same platform as Porsche’s Taycan and, as a result, follows a similar route when it comes to propulsion. We’ve got a powerful combination of batteries and motors, while an ability to charge at speeds of up to 270kW means that 62 miles of charge can be added in as little as five minutes – while going from five to 80 per cent could take just 23 minutes.

