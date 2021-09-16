Since 2019 Audi has seen diesel power as the ideal fit for its SQ5 performance SUV In fairness, save for a short V6 petrol blip in its middle generation, the SQ5 has always favoured the fuel from the back pump. Despite its wavering popularity, diesel remains a go-to choice for many people – mostly those who travel long distances – and it’s at these drivers towards which the SQ5 is directly targeted. Now, there’s an updated one which brings a host of new features.

As well as mild-hybrid assistance, Audi has included the usual range of tweaks to the SQ5’s styling and interior to ensure it stays fresh both inside and out.

As we’ve already mentioned the largest change here is the adoption of a diesel engine and it’s much the same as the one you’ll find in the latest S4 and S5. The fitment of mild-hybrid technology is the big change here, while the styling tweaks made have ensured that this latest SQ5 follows in the family appearances, with a full-width intake-style design at the front mirroring that found on cars ranging from the R8 to A1.

The cabin now features Audi’s very latest infotainment setup, while a greater level of standard equipment means that the SQ5 has more of a focus on value, too.

