Audi has released its third concept in its ‘sphere’ series, following on from the Skysphere and Grandsphere.

Called Urbansphere, it has been designed primarily for use within the traffic of ‘Chinese megacities’ and, as a result, incorporates a large interior that allows its occupants to stretch out and relax away from the hustle and bustle.

Designed with collaboration between Audi’s design studios in Ingolstadt and Beijing, the Urbansphere concept’s creation was also helped with input from potential customers in China.

Going off this feedback, the cabin of the Urbansphere ‘acts as a lounge on wheels and mobile office’, giving people a place that they can work in away from their home or office. It also incorporates Level 4 autonomous technology, which means that the steering wheel, pedals and displays fold away when not required, leaving the car to drive itself. In fact, Audi says that the Urbansphere will pick up passengers from home and then independently park itself or find a charging location.

