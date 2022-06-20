A Continuing Professional Education seminar on ‘Audit Committees and their application: Lessons from Maltese Listed Companies’ will be held on Wednesday from 2 to 5pm, organised by the University of Malta’s Department of Accountancy in collaboration with Malta University Consulting Ltd. The speaker is Prof. Peter Baldacchino. The seminar qualifies for three hours (core competencies) of CPE.

The seminar will focus on audit committees, which play a core role for major stakeholders in corporate governance. It will delve into the application of the regulatory framework of such committees in Maltese listed companies. The lessons that may be drawn from such application may also be relevant to other public interest and large public sector entities.

The seminar will tackle issues such as audit committee diligence, independence, competence, resources, authority and assessment.

For further information call Maria Bugeja at Malta University Consulting Ltd on 2124 0746, e-mail: maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt or visit the website below.