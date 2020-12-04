Parker Randall Turner has received the ‘Best Audit Firm for the year 2020’ award during the Parker Randall International’s annual general meeting, which was held online. The firm was nominated and selected among representatives from 60 countries, who represent the network around the globe.

This award recognises the efforts of Parker Randall Turner to continuously provide a world class service to its clientele. The firm, which was established 23 years ago, is a young, energetic company and thanks to its related undertakings within its group, it operates with a holistic approach and goes beyond the services offered by the traditional audit firms.

“The firm’s continuous investment in its IT infrastructure and in its people has enabled the attainment of these results. We strive every day to keep abreast both from a technological and technical point of view, and this is what enables us to provide everyday a world-class service to our clientele,” Arthur Douglas Turner, managing partner at Parker Randall Turner, said.

“Our vision has always been that of going the extra mile and provide further value to the client which he or she can tangibly exploit in order to ameliorate his or her company’s internal controls and risk environment.’’

Thanks to its group structure, the firm is able to assist clients in various aspects, which range from assistance on EU-funding applications, preparation of costing exercises, feasibility studies on products and projects, business plans and commercialisation services, assisting clients in their supply chain management together with assisting them in the penetration within international markets for the exportation of their products.

For more information, contact Parker Randall Turner on info@prturner.com.mt, call on 2165 4567 or 7765 0000, or visit www.parkerrandallturner.com.mt.