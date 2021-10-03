PKF Malta has launched its newly redesigned website featuring all the latest information and updates on the company, in a user-friendly and visually compelling style which is in line with PKF International’s global branding framework.

The website – https://www.pkfmalta.com – is very easy to navigate and adaptable when viewing it using a laptop, tablet or smartphone.

PKF Malta is a firm specialising in audit and assurance, tax, advisory services and internal audit insurance.

Its new website was developed using a high-quality and efficient platform backend which supports the brand and is search engine optimised. It features added security in order to sustain the firm’s business in its current and future needs.

In addition, the new website includes also live chat functionality and allows its users to sign up to PKF Malta’s newsletter. With mega-navigation, full mobile responsiveness, links to PKF Malta’s social media accounts, multilingual functionality and content areas that work with Bootstrap CSS – which offers much more flexibility – the new website is a major step forward.

“Investing in a new, professional website and making sure its content is updated on a regular basis is key to any business. We believe that revamping our website both from a technical and visual perspective will help PKF Malta better communicate who we are, what we offer, as well as the events and initiatives that we organise or partake in. We are proud to state that our new website is supported by PKF’s international team,” George Mangion, senior partner of PKF Malta, said.

The website features all the information relating to the services offered by PKF Malta – from accounting, auditing, back-office operations to captive insurance, consultancy and corporation and tax advice. It provides information on both the Malta-based firm as well as PKF International and features a dedicated news section, as well as the facility to view online publications and brochures produced by PKF and which can be downloaded free of charge.

PKF Malta is a member of PKF International, a network of independent firms of accountants and business advisers operating in 150 countries across five regions. In 2019, PKF International celebrated its 50th anniversary and PKF Malta has been operating in Malta for more than 27 years.