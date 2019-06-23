The Manoel Theatre has issued a series of invitations for local actors, singers, dancers and musicians to apply for auditions for its productions, as follows:

Toi Toi, season 9

The Toi Toi Education Programme has invited candidates to prepare a four-minute theatre piece, song, dance or monologue to audition for its Season 9 events.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old and VAT registered.

To apply for an audition candidates must send their CV, their chosen discipline, the name of the piece and, where applicable, the music they wish to use in their audition to education@teatrumanoel.mt by today.

Auditions take place on July 29 and 30.

Othello in 2020

A production of William Shakespeare’s Othello directed by Ian Moore will be staged at the Manoel Theatre in October 2020.

Rehearsals will start on August 3, 2020.

Actors must be at least 18 years old on August 3, 2020. The chosen Malta-based actors must also be VAT registered.

Auditions will be held on October 6, for the roles of Othello, Desdemona and Iago and on Sunday, October 20, for all other roles.

Actors wishing to apply for an audition slot are to e-mail their CV and a full-colour head shot to info@teatrumanoel.mt by noon of September 16.

Ariadne auf Naxos in 2021

The Manoel Theatre is seeking professional opera singers for its production of Ariadne auf Naxos by Richard Strauss with a German libretto by Hugo von Hofmannsthal. The production, to be directed by Denise Mulholland and conducted by Michalis Economou, will be performed in February 2021.

Rehearsals will start around January 22, 2021.

Auditions for the roles of Ariadne (soprano), Bacchus (tenor), Zerbinetta (soprano coloratura) and the Composer (mezzo soprano) will be held at the Manoel on September 27 and 28 from 10am to 5pm.

Singers wishing to apply for an audition slot are to send their CV and headshot to info@teatrumanoel.mt by August 30.