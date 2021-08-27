Masquerade Theatre Company is holding auditions for its production of Kes, based upon the novel Kestrel for a Knave by Barry Hines.

The performances are set for October 29, 30, and 31, and November 5, 6, and 7, 2021.

Rehearsals are to start as from September 12, 2021, at M Space.

Kes, being adapted and directed by Ian Moore, forms part of the project Out of the Blue being supported by Arts Council Malta.

The audition workshop will take place on Monday, September 6, 2021, from 7 to 9.30 pm.

Masquerade are looking for four adult performers and five young actors (playing age 15).

To apply to audition, please send a CV (maximum two pages) and headshot to info@masquerademalta.com by noon of Friday, September 3.

The audition workshop will run for two-and-a-half hours (maximum) and those invited will need to prepare one contemporary speech from a text of their choosing.

This should be made ready to be of performance standard.