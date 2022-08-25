The Malta Youth Orchestra is inviting aspiring musicians to audition for its 22/23 concert season, offering them the opportunity to further their skills.

In its first concert, the orchestra will perform in Musicals in Concert, presenting music featuring established singers under the baton of Anthony Gabriele at Pjazza Teatru Rjal.

The MYO was founded in 2004 and since then, it has continuously striven to act as a stepping stone for its musicians, working with prominent local and international conductors among which are the rehearsal director of the European Union Youth Orchestra Peter Stark, Robert Hodge and David Chan.

Through their regular rehearsals, workshops, masterclasses and performances, the MYO, in close collaboration with the MPO Academy, takes the young musicians under its wings, instilling a sense of professionality while furthering their aspirations.

Throughout the concert season, the MYO also performs regularly alongside the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, with its ever-increasing follower base. This gives invaluable exposure to the future musicians of Malta’s foremost musical institution, as they will ultimately be the catalysts for the country’s cultural development.

Online applications will be accepted by October 14 and auditions will be held between November 4 and 7.

Interested candidates in possession of a Grade 5 or higher in their instrument should prepare instrumental excerpts and a solo piece of their choice for the audition. Learn more here.