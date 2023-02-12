Maquerade has announced it will host auditions between March 6 and 9 for roles within their forthcoming production of the musical Grease.

The 1970s musical production featuring book, music and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey tells the story of two high-school students who meet on holiday and fall in love.

Apart from several stage revivals, Grease also hit the big screen in 1978 starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. Some changes to the script ensured it continues its appeal for today’s audiences.

From left, Valerie Burke, Anthony Bezzina and Kris Spiteri.

Grease is the latest production in a packed programme of events to celebrate Masquerade’s 25th anniversary theatre season.

Led by Bezzina as director, Masquerade’s creative team behind Grease includes music director Kris Spiteri, choreographer Valerie Burke, set designer Romualdo Moretti, costume designer Simona Mamo and vocal coach Analise Cassar.

To request an audition pack, send an e-mail to info@masquerademalta.com or a WhatsApp message on 7979 3737. Visit masquerademalta.com for more info.