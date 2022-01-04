The ADPD party has asked the auditor-general to investigate the 'golden handshakes' received by MPs who leave the Cabinet.

The party observed that Justyne Caruana is currently in the news, having resigned from the Cabinet, for a second time, this time after breaching ethics in the award of a contract to a close friend.

Rosianne Cutajar also resigned her post as parliamentary secretary a few months ago.

RELATED STORIES Muscat: €120,000 severance pay in line with that given to Gonzi, Cachia Caruana

Party leader Carmel Cacopardo observed that there was no information on what payments were made.

He, therefore, asked the auditor-general to investigate what criteria are used to establish the payments and whether verification measures need to be introduced.