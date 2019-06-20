Deloitte, one of the big four auditing firms, has been brought in to check the financial soundness of GlobalCapital, after the company missed a reporting deadline.

The insurance and financial services firm was due to publish its financial analysis summary on June 30. After it missed the deadline, the Malta Financial Services Authority got involved and after consultation, GlobalCapital Financial Management Ltd was asked to prepare the report.

“The applicant’s financial soundness will be demonstrated through a due diligence exercise, which is to be carried out by an accountant mandated by but independent of the applicant,” GlobalCapital said in a company announcement.

Since GCFM is related to GlobalCapital, Deloitte Audit has been brought in as an independent third party auditor, approved by the MFSA, to carry out an assurance engagement on the report.