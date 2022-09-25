Frances Tiafoe led Team World to their first Laver Cup title as the American saved four match points in a dramatic victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas that denied Roger Federer a farewell trophy on Sunday.

Tiafoe staged a superb fightback to win 1-6,7-6 (13/11), 10/8 in the penultimate match of the tournament at London’s O2 Arena.

That was enough to give John McEnroe’s Team World a 13-8 overall margin of victory with a match to spare, sealing their maiden triumph in the competition after Team Europe won the first four editions.

While Federer had hoped to mark the end of his career by lifting the trophy in a tournament he helped create, the Swiss legend was left to congratulate Tiafoe and the rest of the Team World squad.

Click here for full story