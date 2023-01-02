Australian qualifier Alexei Popyrin stunned second seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the first round of the season-opening Adelaide International on Monday as Novak Djokovic was given a hero's welcome in a rare doubles appearance.

On a day of upsets, world number 11 Holger Rune also crashed out, as did women's third seed Daria Kasatkina.

Canada's Auger-Aliassime was in top form towards the end of 2022, winning three tournaments in October and November before leading Canada to Davis Cup glory when they beat Australia in the final.

He rose to number six in the world and said before the tournament he wanted to ride the wave of momentum into the 2023 season.

But he came unstuck against Popyrin, who dropped out of the top 100 last year, slumping 6-4, 7-6 (7/5).

The 23-year-old Australian attacked at every opportunity, hitting 32 winners, including 12 aces.

Read the full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt