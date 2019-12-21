Malta will be hosting 17 teams for a mid-season training camp at the Ta’ Qali training grounds in the first three months of 2020, MFA Sports Plus Ltd announced in a news conference yesterday.

Every year, MFA SportsPlus Ltd, a joint venture between the Malta Football Association and Austrian-based sports agency SLFC, has been working hard to bring in several international teams to Malta to step up their preparations for the second part of the season and this year they have managed to attract to our island some established teams namely Bundesliga side Augsburg and Club Brugge, of Belgium, who this week were drawn to face Manchester United in the Europa League Last 32.

“It’s a huge honour for our company to have managed to bring over so many teams for a training camp here in Malta,” Helmut Amhof, SportsPlus representative, said.

“Fiorentina’s visit to Malta last year was a good reference for our country and thanks to our co-operation with our partners more and more teams are coming over to Malta.

“The fact of having teams of the highest level such as Bundesliga side Augsburg and Club Brugge, of Belgium, says a lot about the reputation our country has gained over the years.

“Such initiative will also provide the opportunity for Maltese teams to play friendly matches against these quality sides and gives the opportunity to challenge themselves against better opposition.”

Amhof also confirmed that in January, three Czech Republic sides namely Banik Ostrava, Mlada Boleslav and FC Zbrojovka Brno and FC DAC Dunajska Streda, of Slovakia, will be involved in the Tipsport Malta Cup between January 25 and 27.

On his part, Jason Micallef, MFA SportsPlus Ltd chairman, said that he was honoured that MFA president Bjorn Vassallo had given him the opportunity to lead his organisation.

“Our company has been established to provide a strong commercial base for the Malta Football Association,” Micallef said.

“We are aware that Malta has ample room to strengthen its sports tourism sector and through the contacts that our company enjoys we are confident of being able to attract to our islands some prestigious names.

“As from next year, the English Premier League will also be introducing a winter break and that will provide us with the opportunity of bringing over top English teams to our islands in the not so distant future.

“But no doubt, to achieve that we need to improve the sports infrastructure in Malta. There is a great need of having much more football pitches and in the coming weeks I’m planning to hold talks with the government on this subject.”

2023 GSSE

Micallef said that the MFA SportsPlus Ltd will also be helping Maltese clubs when it comes to plan their travelling and accommodation for UEFA club competitions in the summer and are also keen on giving a helping hand in the organization of the Games of the Small States of Europe to be held in Malta in 2023.

On his part, Angelo Chetcuti, the Malta FA general secretary, said that he is very pleased with what MFA SportsPlus Ltd has achieved in the last 18 months.

“We are very pleased with what MFA SportsPlus Ltd has achieved in the last few months and we are hopeful of fulfilling bigger objectives in the near future,” Dr Chetcuti said.

“We feel that Malta can compete with countries like Turkey and Spain who attract several top teams for winter training camps.

“Our plan is to grow further in this sector and hopefully we can make use of the funds generated by such training camps by investing them back into Maltese football.”