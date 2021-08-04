Every month, Spazju Kreattiv is showing three notable short films which were produced and shot in Malta. Screenings are followed . by a chat with the directors, through which the audience . can learn about the art of film-making.

Tomorrow’s programme will see the following shorts:

Żiemel (2017), directed by Samira Damato, is a coming-of-age drama set in a small harbour town in Malta, where a young man confronts the confines he feels within not only his family but his culture.

The horror short God’s Whisper (2021), directed by Christan Kotey (horror), sees Lazarus dead and buried while his grieving sisters argue about whether he can be saved. Tempted by a dark power, Martha allows her brother to be raised from the dead… but at a cost to them all.

Petrolhead

The experimental Petrolhead (2018), directed by James Caselli, is a fume-addled journey into the life and world of a motor-engine addict.

The screenings are taking place tomorrow, August 5, at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta at 7pm. For tickets, log on to www.kreattivita.org.

Malta Indie Shorts is created and hosted by Andrew Bonello. For more information, and to submit a short film for consideration, join the Malta Indie Shorts! group . on Facebook.