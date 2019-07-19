August is nearly over so it's time to start planning your September. Here are some of the best events happening in Malta over the next month.

Celebrate the live of Da Vinci

DA VINCI AT ESPLORA (03/09/2019 - 06/09/2019)

Who was Leonardo Da Vinci? What did he discover? A true genius, an artist, an engineer, an architect, a sculptor, and an anatomist. In other words, a remarkable all-rounder.

Celebrate the life and work of Leonardo, on the 500th anniversary of his death. Participate in hands-on activities, design and make your own creations and use virtual reality to take a closer look at Da Vinci’s inventions.

Enjoy Ira Losco in concert, for a good cause

'Versatile and Friends for ALS 2019' will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Pjazza San Ġorġ in Valletta.

In an attempt to raise funds for DAR Bjorn, ALS Malta has once again partnered up with Versatile Brass and other local artists in order to put up an unforgettable concert.

Entrance will be free of charge, and donations will be collected at the door.

Artists who will participate during this concert include: The Travellers, Ira Losco, Red Electrick, Big Band Brothers, Ivan Grech, Pamela Bezzina and many more.

Versatile & Friends for ALS

Fly the rainbow flag at Pride

Malta Pride Week will be held between September 6 and 15.

What better place to celebrate Pride than in Malta, the No.1 European LGBTQ+ travel destination? Malta has been awarded an outstanding 90% in recognition of the laws, policies and lifestyles of the LGBTQ+ community out of a total of 49 European Countries.

With over 15 events planned in every category including fashion, art, film and sports, LGBTQ+ travellers will be sure to have an amazing time.

For more information on Pride Week Events, visit https://www.gaymalta.com/prideweekevents2019

MALTA PRIDE WEEK

Experience Vietnam in Victoria

Delve into the world of 90’s Vietnamese art: the time when Vietnam ‘opened its doors’ to the World.

In “Vietnam/Art” Exhibition you will find from lacquer-ware, stone carvings, pottery, to figurative art paintings. The works tell a tale of Vietnam’s rich artistic culture and showcase some fine pieces from Hanoi. Colourful, intense, amusing and above all beautiful, the art shows a side of Vietnam often overlooked. It is worth taking the time to explore.

OPENING NIGHT: FRIDAY 6 SEPTEMBER at 7:30pm. The Exhibition will be on till Sunday 6 October.

Commemorate Victory Day in Vittoriosa

Il-Vitorja (Victory Day) commemorates three historic events: the victory of the Knights of St John ending the Great Siege against the Turks in 1565; the rebellion against the French troops occupying Malta in September 1800; and the surrender of Italy in 1943.

A regatta is held in Grand Harbour in the afternoon. The hotly-contested races feature the same traditional boats that used to ply Grand Harbour in yesteryear.



VICTORY DAY in Vittoriosa

Challenge yourself at the Malta Triathlon

TRIATHLON - BSJ SERIES RACE 3 in Bahar iċ-Ċagħaq (7.00am - 1.00pm)

The annual Malta Triathlon is now an established athletic event which is sought after as a challenging feat of strength. It will take place in Bahar iċ-Ċagħaq between 7 am and 1 pm.

For further information, please refer to the website www.triathlonmalta.org

See the Proms on the Sea

Stage and Proms on the Sea will be held on Monday, September 9 at the Mġarr Marina in Mġarr, Gozo.

The audience will be able to enjoy a variety of excerpts and medleys from musicals and classic encores performed in the BBC Proms Final Night held at The Royal Albert Hall. Entrance to the standing area is free of charge but tickets will be available for the premium VIP designated seated area. The proceeds will go in support of the Gozo Youth Wind Band and Orchestra.

For information and reservations, one can email gozowindbandorchestra@yahoo.co.uk

STAGE & PROMS ON THE SEA

Celebrate Cabaret

As part of the Pride Week celebrations, some of the finest entertainers are coming together to perform in a special Cabaret Show at the legendary Orpheum Theatre on September 12 from 19:00 - 23:00. Artists will be announced soon.

In the meantime, you can buy the early bird tickets to make sure you experience this one night ONLY event.

Experience electronic music at Elrow

Following Barcelona, Dubai, Madrid, New York, Ibiza, Shanghai and the United Kingdom, the electronic music festival – Elrow – which includes similar atmosphere found in a circus, will be held at Uno Malta in Ta’ Qali on Saturday 14. Known not only for electronic music but also for colourful atmosphere, the Elrow festival which has toured the world will be organized in Malta in the middle of September.

The festival brings over to Malta popular DJs of House and Techno music. The Elrow festival, which originated from a 150-year old concept of entertainment of dancing and music, started in 2010 and won various international awards.

ELROW FESTIVAL

Celebrate the rite of Spring

THE RITE OF SPRING (20:00 - 21:30)

SERGEY SMBATYAN Conductor, ALEXEI VOLODIN Piano

Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No.2 in C minor, Op.18

The premiere of the ballet in 1913 caused a scandal. Commissioned by Diaghilev, the work describes a pagan ritual where a virgin dances herself to death. The riots that ensued in the theatre were a reaction to Stravinsky’s jarring rhythms and complex innovations, Nijinsky’s exotic choreography and Roerick’s bizarre settings. The Piano Concerto by fellow Russian Rachmaninoff is contrastingly full of lyrical melodies. Often described as the greatest piano concerto ever written, the work is full of dialogue between orchestra and soloist. The Rite of Spring, takes place in the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta on September 14 from 8pm - 9.30pm.

THE RITE OF SPRING

Get fit and run a 5K

GO SPORT ATTARD 5K, Sunday 15 (7am to 1pm)

The Malta Marathon Organising Committee and the Ħ'Attard Local Council will be organising the 'Go Sport Attard 5k' on Sunday, 15th September 2019.

Step into history at Fort Manoel

MIDI plc welcomes the public to the next open day at Fort Manoel on Sunday, 15th September 2019 between 9am and 1pm.

Entrance is free.

FORT MANOEL OPEN TO PUBLIC

Enter the Bubble

THE BUBBLE FESTIVAL

THE BUBBLE FESTIVAL (16/09/2019 – 23/09/2019)

Week-long festival The Bubble is returning for its fifth edition from September 16 to September 23 at the Golden Bay headland.

The Bubble is organised by an NGO of the same name which organises local events in support of humanitarian and environmental causes. Their yearly festival combines music, art and education. All proceeds from the festival go towards charitable causes.

Experience music royalty

ENDLESS PLEASURE CONCERT (7.30pm, Thursday 19)

'Endless Pleasure' concert by Soprano Elin Manahan Thomas will be held on September 19 at 7.30pm at the Casino Maltese in Republic Street, Valletta.

Elin Manahan Thomas sang during Prince Harry's Wedding, the opening of the London Olympics, and for Pope Benedict at the Vatican.

Sopranos Hannah Bonnici and Michaela Agius, and accompanist Maria Elena Farruġia will also be participating during this concert.

For invitations contact mark.agius52@gmail.com or info@thecasinomaltese.com

Donate €20 to help restore the Oratory and the Statue of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Valletta.

Try traditional Gozitan life

THE QALA INTERNATIONAL FOLK FESTIVAL (20/09/2019 - 22/09/2019)

Now in its 14th year, the Qala International Folk Festival has developed into a colourful celebration of cultures through folk dance and music.

For a whole weekend, the village of Qala is transformed into a hub of folk activities as the quaint village square is brought to life by a unique intercultural programme, that has grown to attract locals and visitors for its quality entertainment in an intimate, village setting. This is an opportunity to experience life at a village square while enjoying folk dance, music and traditional food, a true taste of Gozo.

THE QALA INTERNATIONAL FOLK FESTIVAL

Try some guilt-free shopping

ECO MARKET (20/09/2019 - 22/09/2019 5pm-8pm)

The September edition of Eco Market will be held at THE GAIA FOUNDATION IN GHAJN TUFFIEĦA (next to Golden Bay) during The Bubble Festival.

The Eco Market presents you with a carefully curated event focused on all things good for people and planet. The Eco Market Team is a community of change-makers who aspire to make ethical consumption the norm and present a purposeful shopping experience in Malta.

Visit the Eco Market and discover handmade crafts, fashion items, beauty products and many other Eco-friendly products by responsible and ethical businesses, including the best guilt-free food delicacies on the island.

Several activities will be held at the Eco Market throughout both days. There will be interesting talks by industry experts, workshops for kids and for adults and info booths from local NGOs, Social Enterprises and Voluntary Organisations.

Mark Malta's Independence Day

INDEPENDENCE DAY, Saturday 21

Malta gained its political Independence from Britain on the 21st of September 1964. On the night of the September 20-21, the Maltese flag was raised at Independence Arena, Floriana, amidst the cheers of the large crowd present. Malta had become an independent nation.

Various activities are held every year to mark this important date in Maltese history. https://www.artscouncilmalta.org/

INDEPENDENCE DAY

Challenge yourself at a sprint triathlon

BSJ SERIES RACE 4 – NATIONAL SPRINT TRIATHLON CHAMPIONSHIP in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq

The annual Malta Triathlon is now an established athletic event which is sought after as a challenging feat of strength on Sunday 22.

For further information, please refer to the website www.triathlonmalta.org

Folk life

THE MALTA INTERNATIONAL FOLK FESTIVAL

The Malta International Folk Festival will be held between the 26th and 30th September 2019.

During this festival, various folk groups, pipe bands, and flag-wavers will participate in street parades and performances.

THE MALTA INTERNATIONAL FOLK FESTIVAL

Bless the animals in Żejtun

ŻEJT IŻ-ŻEJTUN in Żejtun

Żejt iż-Żejtun is a festival celebrating the traditional ancient culture of the town of Zejtun on Saturday 28.. The festival opens with the blessing of olives which have just been harvested. The evening programme is full of musical entertainment and typical Maltese food. On Sunday morning, the blessing of animals is held in front of the old parish of San Girgor. www.zejtunlocalcouncil.com