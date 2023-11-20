The Augustinian Sisters of St Catherine’s monastery in Republic Street, Valletta, will be marking the feast of the Presentation of Our Lady, tomorrow, November 21. Today, November 20, the eve of the feast, rosary will be said at 5.45pm, followed by the translation of the relic, sung vespers and sung Mass celebrated by Augustinian Provincial Leslie Gatt OSA.

Tomorrow, November 21, the feast day, Mass will be celebrated at 7.25am, followed by morning Psalms. Rosary will be said at 5.45pm, followed by sung Mass led by Archbishop Emeritus of Tirana-Durres, Albania, George Frendo OP.

The same community will celebrate the feast of St Catherine, patron saint of the monastery, on Saturday, November 25. On Friday, November 24, eve of the feast, rosary will be said at 5.45pm, followed by the translation of the relic with the participation of the Knights of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, followed by sung Mass celebrated by the monastery’s chaplain, Fr Paul Muscat. On Saturday, November 25, Mass will be said at 7.25am, including morning Psalms. Rosary will be said at 5.45pm, followed by sung Mass led by Apostolic Nuncio in Malta, Archbishop Savio Hon Tai-Fai.

The church and monastery of St Catherine were built in the 18th century to designs of architect Romano Carapecchia. They replaced a previous monastery which had been housed in a 16th-century palace.