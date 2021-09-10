The feast of St Nicholas of Tolentine is being celebrated today (Friday) by the Augustinian friars in Victoria. Masses will be said at 7 and 7.30am. Holy rosary will be said at 6pm, followed by the antiphon and Eucharistic benediction.

Fr Franco Grech, OSA, will then lead a solemn concelebrated mass during which the blessing of the ‘St Nicholas bread’ will be held. The bread will then be distributed among the faithful.

The papier-mâché statue of St Nicholas of Tolentine by Gozitan artist Wistin Camilleri was made to substitute another one sculpted in wood 1734 and paid for by Fr Pietru Pawl Sychel OSA. It was very heavy to carry in procession.

Nicholas of Tolentine was a simple priest who touched the lives of many. His spirt of prayer, penance, austerity of life and devotion to the Holy Souls were notable. His preaching brought many to Christ.

Nicholas was the first Augustinian friar to be canonised after the Grand Union of the Order of St Augustine in 1256. He was canonised by Pope Eugene IV in 1446.