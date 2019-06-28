A tale of two photos

August is traditionally a time for newspaper silliness which, much like festa fireworks in the night sky, provide a momentary distraction from the ugliness around us.

But life, and death, have a way of disrupting such illusions. This August – again – has been anything but silly. It has been marked by two shocking photos of two ugly events. One was of ‘that’ egg-covered woman hired for a bachelor party to allow a group of men to denigrate and humiliate her in front of a minor. Which begs the question: does the contractual consent of a vulnerable woman justify ritualised misogyny normalised by the presence of a minor?

The other photo was of two migrants prostrated in a dinghy, one dead of thirst, hunger and exposure, the other the only one of the original 14 to be saved from the jaws of death. Malta now has its own version of the terrible picture four years ago of the three-year-old Alan Kurdi, who was fleeing Syria with his family, drowned face down on the sands of a Turkish shore.

If anyone still harbours any Lowellian illusions about what propels migrants to undertake this terrible journey, read Kristina Quintano’s heart-breaking open letter ‘A dead child weighs almost nothing’ published in the Times of Malta on August 22. Would Fr David Muscat care to comment on these particular fruits of the seeds he so fondly hailed?

Now, why has there been less social media and institutional outrage about the second photo than the first? Is it just because it is August, and the news fell in the Santa Marija holiday black hole? Or it is another case of ħobżbiżejtitis, wilfully engaging in summer distractions to ignore what we would rather not acknowledge has happened?

And here are some choice August titbits, picked fresh for your delectation:

Our very own planet

The Maltese have been given the chance to name a new planet. This is, of course, a great opportunity to increase interest in astronomy. On the other hand, it’s just karma to be alloted a gas giant: a planet wannabe that’s just a load of hot air. Can we Maltese ever get a break?

Flag that crane...

…not if you see the latest innovation in festa decorations. People are now hanging mega-flags on the arms of cranes. And why not? Renaissance painters used to include contemporary iconic buildings in their biblical scenes. It is only right and proper that the ubiquitous tower crane is now part of the iconography of our festas.

I saw a gif of spoof Malta souvenirs that included a miniature tower crane emblazoned with ‘Welcome to Malta’. Don’t be surprised if some murtal-concussed imbecile thinks it’s a good idea to produce them in the colours of his (inevitably, his) festa partit. As they say, ħadd ma jista’ għalina.

How to sell abortion

Of course, Malta does not have the world-wide monopoly in stupidity, not by a long shot. A few days ago, US Congressman Steve King from Iowa defended his stand against abortion with the faultless logic that if all pregnancies in history due to incest and rape had to be terminated, there would hardly be any population today!

Now I am pro-life, but not pro-idiots. King’s argument is probably going to be one of the more successful pro-abortion soundbites of the year. If the World Health Organisation really wants to eradicate smoking, it should appoint King to promote cigarettes.

The Għadira grab

Back to Malta. The recent triumphant ‘reclamation’ of part of Għadira Bay for the public by Minister Konrad Mizzi has been a classic exercise in smoke-and-mirrors by this government. Government claimed that the pre-2013 administration had given most of Għadira away just before the elections to the numerous beach concessions. I tried to get a concrete rebuttal from Jason Azzopardi but he was not able to give me a straight answer.

But there is a 2013 You Tube video going round of Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) chairman Gavin Gulia announcing the ‘reclamation’ of half the beach for public use, much more than the 10 per cent than Mizzi is trumpeting now. So the real story now is that for years, the government was incapable, or closed an eye, to the concessionaires’ systematic encroachment.

Now, to check for compliance with the original 2013 regulations does not require some abstruse auditing exercise of difficult-to-access offshore accounts. It was simply a matter of counting sunbeds and umbrellas. But apparently that was beyond the collective intellectual capacity of the MTA. One cannot for a moment imagine the alternative, that the MTA was in some way hindered or dissuaded from its moni­toring. After all, it is an auto­nomous entity, like the Planning Authority, the FIAU, the MFSA, the Tech Malta Foundation, and so many other quangos.

It had to take an imperious call of the minister to the summit of his august office to knock heads together and… and… impose fines for encroachment? Repeal licences for serial offenders? Order the lines of sunbeds back to their 2013 zones?

No, much worse. The concessionaires promised, pinkie swear, to roll back a whole one-fifth of their encroachment from the 2013 arrangement. And to never do it again. And the MTA will send someone to check that they won’t be naughty again. If they don’t mind.

PA somersaults

Probably the lowest of the many lows of the Planning Authority (PA) and its sundry ‘autonomous’ appendages this year was the controversial approval of the DB Tower application, only for the courts to declare the approval null and void. This was due to an undeclared conflict of interest of one of the PA board members, the director of an estate agency, who voted in favour of the application.

The developer is suing the PA for allowing this board member to vote. But the August folly is what comes next: the PA counter-sued the developers because it claimed not to have been aware that the agency of the board member in question was busily touting the DB Tower apartments before the application was even approved.

Er, what? Thanks to our free press, all of Malta knew that the developers were advertising their apartments on plan through named real estate agencies even in international fairs, well before the PA board started to formally consider the application for their construction.

Given the media profile of this application, was a bit of quiet back room checking on any potential interest the PA members may have had, especially those directly involved in the construction and real estate industry, beyond the wits of Johann Buttigieg, the PA CEO? Is he seriously trying to make the public and the courts believe that he was not aware what was happening? Did he simply rely on asking them to solemnly swear that they would really be good?

This farce is another feather in Mr Buttigieg’s clown fedora, just a month after the court found that his direct orders to remove two banners calling for justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia and her work were in breach of the fundamental right to freedom of expression.

But as long as the circus owner is in town, this clown will keep on performing his somersaults.