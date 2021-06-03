A hearing of the appeal made by the American University of Malta from the Planning Authority's refusal of an extension to the Cospicua campus was put off on Thursday.

The university's architect put in a last-minute request for a postponement with the Environment Planning Review Tribunal.

In November 2019 the Planning Authority unanimously rejected the application for the building of a four-storey dormitory block and an underground parking facility in a public car park off Senglea Gate. The university also sought to restore the dilapidated Knight’s Building on Dock 1 while adding an additional floor.

Sadeen Group appealed the rejection of the plans in January last year. This was the second time the appellant has asked for an EPRT sitting to be deferred. Last December Sadeen sought an extension to present their appeal.

Thursday's hearing has been deferred to September 14.

Cottonera residents and a number of NGOs have worked to oppose the extension, primarily because the site earmarked for construction is a public open space that was recently embellished through EU funds.

The developers have insisted their plans are in line with the 2005 Cottonera development brief.