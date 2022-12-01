The American University of Malta said on Thursday it is renouncing to an earmarked tract of land in St Paul’s Square, Cospicua following concerns.

In a statement, the AUM said this change was a further sign of goodwill and is part of the latest deed agreed with the government, officially signed in September.

It said it was also withdrawing its appeal to the EPRT on the same site.

The AUM said that the move followed extensive stakeholder meetings with the surrounding Cottonera community and government, it updated its infrastructural masterplan to better reflect its aspiration to be a positive contributor to the community.

The deed signed with government includes the transfer of the originally earmarked land in Żonqor Point, Marsascala back to the government in exchange for the implementation of a campus within Smart City in Kalkara.

The AUM said it will continue to implement its state-of-the art campus as it plans to continue upgrading its educational facilities and services.

Its vision, it said, is to be at the forefront of tertiary education in this part of the world, offering American-style education from the Maltese Islands to students from across the globe.

It also aims to contribute positively to the region even in an infrastructural manner, to improve the Cottonera region and its surroundings.