The Jordanian investors behind the American University of Malta had met the cultural heritage watchdog in Castille to discuss their development application for the Dock 1 campus extension in Cospicua in what is believed to be an unprecedented meeting.

It transpires that the meeting was held around December 2018 and focused on the archaeological investigation being carried out on the site earmarked for the development.

Though the Planning Authority subsequently rejected the application amid fierce objections from Cottonera residents, the saga is still ongoing as the applicant, the Sadeen Group, has filed an appeal.

The developer is seeking to extend the existing campus by restoring the dilapidated but historic Knights building and construct an additional floor and take up parts of public open spaces for an administration block and a dormitory.

According to an email which is publically accessible from the PA’s website, the meeting was held at the Office of the Prime Minister in December 2018.

Those present included architect Edwin Mintoff, on behalf of the applicant, the Superintendent for Cultural Heritage Joe Magro Conti and members of the team doing this archaeological monitoring were also present.

Though such meetings are normal whenever there are major projects which might impact sensitive areas or historic buildings, the decision to meet at the Office of the Prime Minister has raised questions.

At the time, the government was vociferously promoting the project and portraying it as a major investment in the south.

Dock 1 had been earmarked as an alternative to AUM’s originally earmarked area in Żonqor, Marsascala, which was eventually shelved following objections raised by environmental groups.

Lawyer Claire Bonello, who is representing a number of Cottonera residents objecting to the Dock 1 campus extension project, told Times of Malta that the venue for the 2018 meeting took her completely by surprise.

“In my career this is a first as I never knew that a contractor piloting a private project could meet a regulator in Castille as part of the planning process,” she said.

Bonello questioned why the meeting had not been held at the superintendence’s office, onsite or at the premises of the applicant. Questions sent last Saturday to the OPM, the applicant and the superintendence were not answered by the time of writing.

Appeal hearing on Thursday

Meanwhile, the next sitting for the appeal, which is being heard before the Environment and Planning review Tribunal, is scheduled for Thursday.

In a highly-charged public meeting last November, the PA had rejected the extension proposal on various grounds including the negative visual impact on the Senglea bastions and the loss of public open spaces.

The board’s decision, which was unanimous, went against the recommendation of the Planning Authority case officer who expressed a favourable opinion.

Apart from the planning considerations, objectors had questioned the need to extend the existing campus given that the student population was well below the projections.

Some had expressed concern that the developer would eventually convert a section of the premises into a hotel.

The Sadeen Group is insisting that its proposal was perfectly in line with the 2005 Cottonera development brief and that it had been amended to address the concerns raised by residents.