Cathedral Square in Victoria recently came to life with the third Aurora International Folk Festival, which included dance shows spread over three days by the Aurora Folk Group and guests from Sicily, Poland, Latvia and a Serbian group based in Malta.

A mini-concert by the youth section of the Leone Music Ensemble entertained the audience. The festival, a celebration of the traditional aspects of the Maltese islands and European countries, opened with a parade, followed by performances at the Citadella.

It showcased traditional and folkloristic dance, music and celebrations which were commonplace in the past.

The first edition of the festival, organised by the Socjetà Filarmonika Leone AD 1863 and its Aurora Folk Group, took place in 1980. After a long break it returned in 2018 with the collaboration of the Cathedral parish as part of the celebrations in honour of St Ursula, patron saint of Gozo.