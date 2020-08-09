Australia’s 2010 world champion Neil Robertson set up an enticing quarter-final with three-time winner Mark Selby after completing an impressive 13-9 victory over Barry Hawkins in the second round on Sunday at The Crucible Theatre.
The 38-year-old made short work of Hawkins in their final session having begun it locked at 8-8 he won five of the six frames to clinch a place in the last eight for the eighth time.
