A fisherman who reeled in a shark off of Australia's east coast Thursday was airlifted to hospital after the fish chomped on his arm.

The man caught what is believed to be a Whitetip shark while fishing off Fraser Island - a popular tourist destination about 400 kilometres north of Brisbane, RACQ LifeFlight Rescue spokesperson said.

"The patient told rescuers he was attempting to unhook the animal from his fishing line, when it attacked his arm," the spokesperson said.

Fellow fishermen had to help free his arm from the shark's mouth before he was taken to shore, suffering significant injuries to his hand.

The man, aged in his 50s, was flown to hospital in a stable condition.

In July, a diver was fatally attacked while spearfishing near the same island.

It comes nine days after a surfer was killed by a shark on the Gold Coast, the first fatal attack on the tourist city's beaches in decades.