Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios won his seventh ATP title and first in three years by defeating Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka in Sunday’s men’s final at the ATP and WTA Washington Open.

The 27-year-old Australian downed 96th-ranked left-hander Nishioka 6-4, 6-3 for his first ATP title since capturing the 2019 Washington crown.

“It’s emotional for me to be back here again and claim another title,” Kyrgios said.

Kyrgios, who lost to Novak Djokovic last month in his first Grand Slam final, made back-to-back tour-level finals for the first time in his career and didn’t allow a service break all week.

“It’s just very emotional for me to see where I was at last year to now. It’s just an incredible transformation,” Kyrgios said. “I’ve been in some really dark places.

“There are so many people who have helped me get there but myself, I’ve shown some serious strength to just continue and just persevere and get through all those times and be able to still perform and win tournaments like this one.”

