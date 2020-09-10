Australian Open chiefs are hoping to see Melbourne Park’s stadiums up to half full at the opening Grand Slam of 2021 in January.

The fate of the tournament remains up in the air with Victoria state battling a second wave of Covid-19, although the caseload is dropping.

Several big events in the country’s second biggest city, including the Australian Rules grand final and a Wallabies Test against the All Blacks, have already fallen victim to the pandemic.