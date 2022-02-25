After an absence of more than 10 years from his last solo show on Maltese soil, Austin Camilleri is presenting new works produced over the past five years in the exhibition Le. Iva/Anger is a Lazy Form of Grief at Spazju Kreattiv. Drawing mainly on Western art history, popular culture and power image traditions, Camilleri explores the tension between the material and the digital, the personal and public by layering techniques and modalities.

Conceptually and physically, these works are an extension of Camilleri’s recent research. They rely on a continuous process of creation and erasure, adding new layers while retaining traces of what has gone before, including doubt, chance and appropriation.

Anger is a Lazy Form of Grief is a Spazju Kreattiv commission. It is curated by Rosa Martinez with the assistance of Irene Biolchini.

The exhibition opens today and runs until April 10 at Space C, Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta. For more information, visit www.kreattivita.org.