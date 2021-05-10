Three-time Olympian Cate Campbell expressed relief Monday as the Australian team began being vaccinated against Covid-19 ahead of the Tokyo Games.

While Australia has been one of the world’s most successful countries in containing the spread of coronavirus, it has fallen far behind the government’s own schedule for inoculations.

With the Olympics due to start on July 23, Canberra agreed to fast-track access to vaccines for all athletes travelling to Japan, despite accusations of queue-jumping.

The rollout began with swimming star Campbell, who is targeting a fourth Olympics, among the first to step forward.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta