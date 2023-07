Australia broke the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay world record on Sunday at swimming’s world championships in Japan.

The Australians came home in a time of 3min, 27.96sec to take gold ahead of the United States on 3:31.93 and China on 3:32.40.

The Australian team of Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Meg Harris and Emma McKeon beat the record of 3:29.69, also set by Australia at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago.

More details on SportsDesk.