Australia has cancelled the visa of female Czech tennis player Renata Voracova who entered the country to play in this month’s Australian Open, her government said Friday.

AFP video images on Friday evening showed a woman who appeared to be Voracova peering out of the window of a Melbourne immigration detention facility.

The detention centre, the former Park Hotel which holds 32 refugees and asylum seekers, is also believed to be the temporary home of tennis world number one Novak Djokovic, whose visa was cancelled this week.

“Renata Voracova is in the same detention as Djokovic,” the Czech foreign ministry told AFP in an email.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta