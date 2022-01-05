Australia said Thursday it had cancelled the entry visa of Novak Djokovic, opening the way to his detention and removal in a dramatic reversal for the tennis world number one.

The vaccine-sceptic Serb had landed in Melbourne a few hours earlier, after celebrating on social media that he had a medical exemption to play in the Australian Open without proof he was fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The exemption, granted by tournament organisers after his application had been cleared by two medical panels, sparked fury among Australians who have endured lockdowns and restrictions for two years.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.