Australia coach Graham Arnold backed Ange Postecoglou on Tuesday to “kill” the Tottenham Hotspur job and said his countryman was obsessed with getting to the top.

The 57-year-old Postecoglou is widely expected to leave Celtic and be named boss of Premier League Spurs, although there is yet to be an official announcement.

The move has been met with scepticism from a section of Spurs fans who wanted a higher-profile appointment than the Australian.

Arnold knows Postecoglou well, having worked with him at the Australian Under-20 side, and said: “Just working with him you could see the obsession of football, he had that mentality of where he wanted to go — and that was to the top.

“He is totally obsessed with the game, it is his life.

