Australia coach Graham Arnold said Tuesday he wants "revenge" over Lionel Messi's Argentina when his side meet the world champions in a Beijing friendly next week.

Messi terrorised the Socceroos and scored a sublime goal in a 2-1 win in the last 16 at the World Cup in Qatar, before going on to lift the trophy.

But Arnold's unfancied team gave Argentina a scare and the Australia coach said they will be taking the match on June 15 in the Chinese capital seriously, even if it is a friendly.

"I am getting goosebumps now that we can play the world champions so soon after the World Cup and get revenge," Arnold said, as he named a young squad missing numerous established players through injury, including Celtic's Aaron Mooy.

"Conditions will be humid and warm, but younger players have that energy and will run all day and fight."

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt