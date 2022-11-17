Australia’s immigration minister said Thursday he “personally” intervened in a visa decision that opens the door for Novak Djokovic to play in the country’s upcoming Grand Slam tennis tournament.

The former world number one was kicked out of the country in the lead-up to the Australian Open earlier this year after refusing to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

But with a significant easing in pandemic restrictions since, Immigration Minister Andrew Giles said the unvaccinated Serb was now welcome to return.

“Since the cancellation of Mr Djokovic’s visa in January 2022, all COVID-19-related Australian border restrictions... have been removed, including the requirement to provide evidence of COVID-19 vaccination status to enter Australia,” he said in a statement.

