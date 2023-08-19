Coach Tony Gustavsson said there must be long-term investment in Australian women’s football, warning they were at a “crossroads moment” following their fourth-placed finish Saturday at the World Cup.

There was to be no consolation prize for the co-hosts in front of nearly 50,000 in Brisbane as they were soundly beaten 2-0 by Sweden in the third-place playoff.

But this was still the Matildas’ best World Cup ever and they have captivated the nation and won legions of new fans.

Gustavsson said now was the time to take full advantage of the surge in interest — or see their exploits go to waste.

“We have a massive amount of work to do now to capitalise on this,” the Swede said.

