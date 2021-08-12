Australian football chiefs are formulating plans to host either the men’s 2030 or 2034 World Cup to build on the country’s successful bid for the women’s 2023 tournament, top officials said Thursday.

The move follows Australia’s failed tilt for the 2022 event, which was funded with Aus$45 million (US$33 million) of taxpayer money but garnered just one vote, with Qatar controversially winning the race.

