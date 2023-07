Australia’s Kaylee McKeown completed a women’s backstroke clean sweep at swimming’s world championships with victory in the 200m on Saturday.

McKeown, who also won the 50m and 100m backstroke, finished in a time of 2min, 03.85sec, ahead of American Regan Smith on 2:04.94 and China’s Peng Xuwei on 2:06.74.

McKeown’s achievement came one day after China’s Qin Haiyang became the first swimmer ever to sweep a stroke at a world championships.

