Sam Kerr came off the bench as Australia surged into the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals with a 2-0 win over Denmark in front of nearly 76,000 fans in Sydney on Monday.

The co-hosts will play France or Morocco on Saturday in Brisbane in the last eight after making fairly light work of a toothless Denmark.

To cap a good night’s work for the Matildas, talismanic striker and captain Kerr came on with 10 minutes left to huge cheers for her first action of the tournament after a calf injury.

More details on SportsDesk.