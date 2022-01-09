Australia’s government said Sunday world tennis number one Novak Djokovic is not vaccinated against Covid-19 and his legal battle to stay in the country should be dismissed.

The 34-year-old Serbian is fighting to overturn the shock cancellation of his visa so he can be released from a Melbourne detention centre and chase a tenth victory in the Australian Open, which begins January 17.

A federal court judge, Anthony Kelly, has called an online hearing to decide the case at 10:00 am Monday (2300 GMT Sunday), in a legal drama that has gripped tennis fans worldwide.

