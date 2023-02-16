Manchester City striker Hayley Raso scored twice as Australia beat the Czech Republic 4-0 Thursday to bank a fifth consecutive win as they ramp up preparations for the women’s World Cup on home soil this year.

All the goals came in the second half at Gosford, north of Sydney, with Chelsea star Sam Kerr bagging a 62nd for her country and veteran Clare Polkinghorne grabbing the fourth to celebrate becoming Australia’s most-capped player in her 152nd match.

Spain earlier kick-started the four-team Cup of Nations by beating Jamaica 3-0 in the same stadium to remain undefeated in five games since a revolt by a host of leading players left them short of star power.

