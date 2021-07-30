Sam Kerr scored twice as Australia beat Team GB 4-3 after extra time Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Olympic women’s football tournament, while Canada edged Brazil on penalties following a goalless draw.

Britain appeared on course for the last four as two second-half goals from Ellen White gave them a 2-1 lead after Alanna Kennedy headed the Australians ahead in Kashima.

Kerr equalised in the 89th minute to force extra time, with Australia goalkeeper Teagan Micah saving Caroline Weir’s penalty before Mary Fowler’s deflected strike put the Matildas in front.

Kerr powered in a header to extend Australia’s advantage and it proved crucial as White completed her hat-trick with five minutes to play.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta