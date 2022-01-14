Australia said Friday it will detain Novak Djokovic this weekend after again stripping him of his visa, in a dramatic setback to the tennis world number one’s goal of winning a record 21st Grand Slam.

As time slips away before the Australian Open starts Monday, the nine-time title holder heard in an emergency hearing that he will be in immigration detention from Saturday morning — not on the Melbourne Park tennis courts.

The megastar’s bid to avoid deportation will be heard by Australia’s Federal Court at 10:15 am Saturday (2315 GMT Friday).

The government has agreed not to deport the 34-year-old Serbian tennis ace until the hearing is over, barrister Stephen Lloyd told an emergency late-night session of the federal circuit court.

