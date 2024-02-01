A wooden bungalow shipped from Australia to Malta in the 1920s to train future emigrants on Australian building methods is close to being opened to the public following restoration.

The bungalow was one of many sent in ‘kit form’ to all Commonwealth countries, though it is believed to be the only one to have survived.

It was meant to give the Maltese a flavour of life down under and to help them learn how to build using timber should they decide to move to Australia.

But over the years the building fell into disrepair until the NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa last year announced a year-long project to return the bungalow to its former glory.

On Wednesday, just a few weeks ahead of its opening, Malta's High Commissioner to Australia Mario Farrugia Borg visited the site in Għammieri where works are taking place.

“Over time, it [the bungalow] was unfortunately left to deteriorate but it is now thankfully being meticulously restored, ensuring we do not lose such an important artefact of Malta and Australia’s common heritage”, he said.

Malta's High Commissioner to Australia Mario Farrugia Borg was shown round the site by project leader Joseph Philip Farrugia, head contractor Chillis Chilli and Din l-Art Helwa executive president Alex Torpiano. Photo: Din l-Art Helwa.

Constructed of deal, a kind of softwood, with a corrugated iron roof, such bungalows were common in Australia. They were designed to utilise materials found commonly in the country and suit its climate.

By June 1929, 137 trainees had passed through the training centre, 39 of whom went to Australia.

After several years at the Bugeja Technical Institute (Istituto Tecnico Bugeja) in Ħamrun, the Maltese bungalow was moved to the government's experimental farm in Għammieri where it was used as a lecture room.

In early 2002, the Australian branch of the United Nations-linked cultural heritage body ICOMOS made contact with its Maltese counterpart about the bungalow.

But it was not until 2018 that Din l-Art Ħelwa confirmed it would be taking over its restoration. The NGO was granted a 20-year guardianship of the site in 2022.

But now, with the work drawing to a close, in just a few short weeks it will be reassembled in Ta’ Qali, where it will be used to raise awareness of the country’s links to Australia and pay tribute to the thousands of Maltese who emigrated there.

Commenting on the project, Din l-Art Helwa executive president Alex Torpiano, said the physical restoration of the bungalow was only one part of the story.

"The other is to collate and present the story of the emigration of Maltese and Gozitans to Australia, and we are grateful for the offer of assistance of the High Commission of Malta in Australia to bring us into contact with our community over there.”

The restoration of the Maltese bungalow is sponsored by the Melita Foundation and is expected to open to the public in a few weeks.