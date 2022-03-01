The Melita Foundation will be supporting Din l-Art Ħelwa’s project to salvage and restore the Australian bungalow, a wooden building typical of many areas of Australia currently located in Għammieri.

This unique construction was sent to Malta from Australia in the 1920s to assist prospective migrants to familiarise themselves with their future environment and learn new building skills.

Melita Foundation chair Tanya Sammut Bonnici said the project is marked with aspects of history, culture, workmanship and the dynamics of emigration in the 1920s.

Australian High Commissioner Jenny Cartmill welcomed the work to bring this part of Maltese-Australian history back to life. She said the bungalow represents a very Australian architectural style, suited to the climate and environment.

Din l-Art Ħelwa executive president Alex Torpiano described the work that had to be undertaken to save the bungalow which included dismantling each part, restoring and replacing missing elements, and re-erecting them at the Ta' Qali Family Park.

"This Australian bungalow is thought to be the last remaining example of similar structures sent to all Commonwealth countries and is unique for Malta" Torpiano said.

He hoped Melita's initiative would encourage other entities and individuals to come forward with further funds to complete other phases of the delicate operation.